Animals At Tayto Park Enjoy Iced Treats
As the weather continues to heat, it's not only people who need to cool down.
Tayto Park in Co Meath say its resident animals are lapping up the hot weather.
Image: Tayto Park
But they're ensuring all animals are keeping cool and refreshed.
This morning they enjoyed cool treats of frozen fresh fruit and fruit skewers.
Image: Tayto Park
Staff say these are a favourite among the park's animals.
"Fruits are a great way for animals to absorb extra water and keep them hydrated during the heatwave", the park says.
Image: Tayto Park
This season, the park's zoo has welcomed a variety of new animals - including six rare monkeys and critically endangered vultures.