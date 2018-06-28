As the weather continues to heat, it's not only people who need to cool down.

Tayto Park in Co Meath say its resident animals are lapping up the hot weather.

But they're ensuring all animals are keeping cool and refreshed.

This morning they enjoyed cool treats of frozen fresh fruit and fruit skewers.

Staff say these are a favourite among the park's animals.

"Fruits are a great way for animals to absorb extra water and keep them hydrated during the heatwave", the park says.

This season, the park's zoo has welcomed a variety of new animals - including six rare monkeys and critically endangered vultures.