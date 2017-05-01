Annual May Day March In Dublin
The annual May Day march has taken place in Dublin calling for the Government to take immediate action on the housing and homelessness crisis.
Large crowds of over a thousand made their way from the garden of remembrance, along O'Connell Street and concluded their march at Liberty Hall
There was a mix of various groups involved today, including Dublin Council of Trade Unions and the National Homeless and Housing Coalition.
Fr Peter Mcvery who is a homelessness campaigner said the governments efforts to solve the crisis so far haven't worked.
Figures from Focus Ireland show almost 7,500 people across Ireland were homeless in March.