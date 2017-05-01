The annual May Day march has taken place in Dublin calling for the Government to take immediate action on the housing and homelessness crisis.

Large crowds of over a thousand made their way from the garden of remembrance, along O'Connell Street and concluded their march at Liberty Hall

There was a mix of various groups involved today, including Dublin Council of Trade Unions and the National Homeless and Housing Coalition.

Fr Peter Mcvery who is a homelessness campaigner said the governments efforts to solve the crisis so far haven't worked.

Figures from Focus Ireland show almost 7,500 people across Ireland were homeless in March.