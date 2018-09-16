Ireland’s Sanita Puspure has won gold in the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old comfortably beat off the challenge of Switzerland’s reigning world champion Jeannine Gmelin in the women's singles sculls final.

Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig came in third.

In a dominant performance Ms Puspure finished well clear of the competition with a time of a time of 7:20.

It comes after the O’Donovan brothers took home the gold for Ireland yesterday.