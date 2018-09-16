Another Gold For Ireland As Sanita Puspure Triumphs In Bulgaria
Ireland’s Sanita Puspure has won gold in the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria.
The 36-year-old comfortably beat off the challenge of Switzerland’s reigning world champion Jeannine Gmelin in the women's singles sculls final.
Austria’s Magdalena Lobnig came in third.
In a dominant performance Ms Puspure finished well clear of the competition with a time of a time of 7:20.
It comes after the O’Donovan brothers took home the gold for Ireland yesterday.
🚩RESULT #WRChamps 2018:— Rowing Ireland (@RowingIreland) September 16, 2018
🥇Sanita Puspure HAS WON GOLD at the 2018 @WorldRowing Championships in the W1x!! An outstanding race, Sanita in control throughout... Congratulations Sanita we are so proud of you!
WORLD CHAMPION 2018
🎉☘🇮🇪🥇👏👏👏 #GreenBlades pic.twitter.com/j2ZSTxdCJT