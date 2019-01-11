Gardai investigating an attack on a house in Falsk near Strokestown County Roscommon last month have arrested a man in his 50s.

It follows a search carried out in Donegal this morning.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station, unders section 30 of the offences against the state act.

Earlier today a 54 year old man appeared at a special sitting of Castlerea District Court charged with burglary.

The 54 year old was remanded in custody to appear at Harristown District Court on January 18th 2019.

Last month a family was evicted from a home in Falsk and on Sunday December 16th the property was attacked by a group of men.