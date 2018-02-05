Another Rail Strike Could Be On The Cards
Another rail strike could be on the cards.
The NBRU will ballot all train and Dart drivers for industrial action as it says that Iarnrod Éireann is forcing changes to the training regime without agreement.
Drivers currently train new recruits on a voluntary basis but the union says the company's decision to make changes is an "unprecedented attack on industrial relations".
The Unions have written to the Workplace Relations Commission to request an immediate intervention.