Former New York congressman Anthony Weiner has pleaded guilty to sending obscene material to a minor.

The charge stems from sexually charged text messages he exchanged with a 15-year-old girl last year.

He stepped down from his congressional seat back in 2011 over a series of sex scandals and was again exposed during his 2013 bid for New York City mayor.

He's entered a plea at a Manhattan court this morning - and he was released on bail, pending sentencing.

He reportedly agreed not to appeal any sentence between 21-27 months in prison, but could face up to 10 years.

He apologised to the teenager saying "I have a sickness - but I do not have an excuse"