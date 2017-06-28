Anti-abortion campaigners are to go ahead with protests planned for Dublin and Cork Airports, despite the DAA saying they won't be allowed.

Airport bylaws prohibit protests or distribution of leaflets unless the relevant authority gives permission.

But the Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform says the demonstrations will take place even if they're not permitted on airport property.

The demonstrations planned for Dublin Airport on July 29th and Cork Airport on August 13th will involve the use of signs with graphic images, aimed at convincing women not to travel for an abortion.

They're offering women seeking abortions a reimbursement of their non-refundable tickets and to put them in touch with crisis pregnancy centres.

The Coalition to repeal the 8th says while they respect everyone's right to protest, the choice of location is the problem.

Some of the signs encourage people travelling for an abortion to stop and not get on their flight and the Coalition says this is a step too far.

The ICBR plans to inform Gardaí of their intentions and says the demonstrations will go ahead even if that means they have to stand on the public footpaths outside the airports.

Nicole Gernon reports: