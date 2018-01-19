APOLOGY



TYRRELL'S AUTO REPAIRS

On the 4th December 2017 we published a story with the headline "Three arrested following major drugs seizure in Drogheda". The photograph attached to the story which accompanied the headline depicted two members of An Garda Síochána standing beside a sign headlined "Tyrrell's Auto Repairs". We would like to confirm that the reported drug seizure had absolutely nothing to do with Tyrrell's Auto Repairs or its owner Mr. Thomas Tyrrell and we wish to apologise to Tyrrell's Auto Repairs and Mr. Thomas Tyrrell for any suggestion that it did.