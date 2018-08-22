An investigation is underway into the 'apparent' stabbing of a man in Limerick.

It's believed to have happened in a pub last night.

The victim, aged in his late 30s was socialising in the North Star pub in Thomondgate at around a quarter to nine when he received stab injuries during an altercation with another man.

A second man received a minor stab injury as he tried to intervene.

Gardai have sealed off the pub for a forensic examination and are following a definite line of enquiry.

The injured man is known to Gardai and has at least one conviction for drugs offenses, sources said.

Meanwhile - in a separate unrelated incident - a man who was stabbed in the head at a house in Caherdavin, Limerick, on Monday, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Another man received less serious stab injuries.

Gardai at Mayorstone are appealing for witnesses.