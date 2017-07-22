The PSNI are appealing for information after four attacks overnight.

The first was a serious assault in the Scarva Walk area of Banbridge in Co Down at around 4.00pm on Friday.

A man aged in his 40s was treated in hospital for head and facial injuries.

Two men - one aged 20 and another aged 22 - were arrested at the scene and are assisting police with their inquiries.

Separately, police responded to a report of a paramilitary-style assault and arson attack in Co Antrim.

It happened in the Argyll View area of Larne in the early hours Saturday morning.

A man in a house had sustained serious injuries as a result of an attack by a group of males.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

While a separate shooting incident happened at business premises in the Annvale Road area of Keady in Co Armagh.

Police received a report on Friday evening that a car, with two men on-board, entered the grounds of the premises.

One of them got out of the vehicle and fired two shots.

No one was injured, but employees were left very badly shaken.

And detectives are appealing for information following a paramilitary style-shooting in the Henry Place area of Belfast.

At around 1.30am, a 30-year-old man was walking along Henry Place when he was attacked by two men and shot once in both legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.