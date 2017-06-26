Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a woman was found unconscious in Carlow yesterday.

The woman is described as being in a serious condition after being found on the grounds of Pollerton Castle.

She was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between the hours of 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to contact them.

They are also appealing to any drivers that may have travelled through Stapleston Rd, St Patricks Avenue or Pollerton Road between same times and may have footage from Dash Cams to contact them.