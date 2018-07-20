Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing teenage boy in Dublin.

17 year-old Mario Tache from Balbriggan is described as being 5'8" in height, with short black hair, brown eyes and of slight build.

There's been a number of unconfirmed sightings in north Dublin in recent weeks.

However, gardaí say Mario was last seen on Main Street, Naas on June 11th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045-884-300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.