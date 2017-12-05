Gardaí are looking for help in finding a teenage boy missing from Sandyford in Dublin.

15-year-old Ned Cash Connors was last seen on the 29th of November in the Kilmacud area.

He is described as being 5'3", with blue eyes, sandy hair and slim build.

When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and runners.

Ned is known to frequent the Mullingar, Bray and Wexford areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01-666-5600, the Garda Confidential Phone Line 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.