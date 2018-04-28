Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in tracing a teenage girl in Dublin who has been missing since Wednesday.

15-year-old Kaitlyn Sheridan was last seen when she left her home on Parnell Street in Dublin 1 at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

She's described as 6 foot in height, of slim build, with auburn hair and hazel/blue eyes.

When last seen, Kaitlyn was wearing grey leggings with white stripes, a black jacket with black fur on the hood and white Puma runners.

She's known to frequent the Whitehall and Ballymun areas of Dublin.

Anyone with information can contact Store Street Garda Station on 01-666-8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.