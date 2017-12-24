Gardai have issued an appeal for information after a woman was assaulted in South Dublin yesterday.

The young woman, who is in her twenties, was found on Queen's Road, Dun Laoghaire at around 3.20pm yesterday afternoon.

She appears to have suffered stab wounds to her neck and arm and remains in a very serious condition at St Vincent's Hospital.

No arrests have been made so far and anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.