The family of a man whose dismembered body was found at Thornton’s Recycling Plant in Ballyfermot 4 years ago, is appealing for information.

Mark Burke’s remains were found on July 28th 2014.

The 36 year old was last seen alive three days earlier at Dun Laoghaire District Court.

Mark's brother Noel has this appeal:

Mark's mother Bernie says the whole family is suffering.

She's currently ill and wants whoever murdered her son to be caught while she's still alive:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai or if you want to give information anonymously you can contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.