Police in Australia are appealing for information on a missing Irish man.

Craig Lambe (25) was last seen leaving a house on Middle Street, Kingsford in New South Wales at about 12.30pm on Monday.

Officers received information following concerns for his welfare.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 5'9'' in height, of medium build and has brown hair.

Police and his family say they are are concerned for his welfare due to this behaviour being out of character.

It is believed Craig, who's on holiday there, does not have access to money or a mobile phone.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Australia.