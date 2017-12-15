Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing a missing man from Limerick.

William Tiernan (44) was last seen December 12th in Limerick city on Denmark Street at 1.20am.

He's described as is 5'8" in height and and of slight build, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing jeans and a navy and cream jumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Limerick garda station on (061)-212-400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.