An appeal's been launched for a missing man in Northern Ireland.

Police say they're increasingly concerned for the welfare of Michael Cullen.

He was reported missing from his home in the North Circular Road area of Belfast by his family.

Michael was last in contact with his family at around 2.00pm on Tuesday.

He is described as 5"11 in height, with dark hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.

The PSNI are appealing for Michael, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, to contact them.