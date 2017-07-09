Gardai in Meath are appealing for help in finding a missing person.

39 year old Aonghus Ryan is missing from Dunboyne and was last seen on Friday June 30th.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 in height, of stocky build with blonde hair.

It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Aonghus or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.