Gardaí in Limerick have launched a witness appeal after a man's body was found in the city yesterday evening.

It is understood the man was in his 40s.

The body was found at a flat on Little O'Curry Street shortly before 6pm.

Gardaí say they're investigating all the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A technical examination will be carried out at the scene, while the office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

Any witnesses or anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around Little O'Curry Street is being asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212-400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.