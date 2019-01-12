Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault in Temple Bar in Dublin in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened at 2 am on Fleet Street when a man in his 30s suffered injuries to his face and head.

He was treated at St James' Hospital and has since been released.

A man in his 30s was arrested close to the scene and appeared before the courts in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are looking to speak to anyone who was in the Fleet Street/Temple Bar area on the night of Sunday the 6th or early hours of the 7th of January to contact them.