Gardai in Galway are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 25 year old man.

Robert Murray, from Salthill, was last seen on Shop Street in Galway city last Tuesday, January 8th at 10:15pm.

He is described as being 5'10" in height, of thin build and has black hair.

When last seen he was wearing black trousers and a khaki green colour jacket.

Anyone who may have any information is being asked to contact Gardaí in Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.