Appeal for Witnesses After Two People Injured in Mayo Crash
A man and a woman have been injured following a collision on the N60 in Mayo.
They were struck by a car at Breaffy at around 10:50 last night.
The 31-year-old woman suffered serious head injuries in the crash and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.
The 34 year-old man and the man driving the car received minor injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment.
A forensic examination of the scene is taking place and the road is closed with diversions in operation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai.