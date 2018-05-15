Applications have opened for local authorities to introduce free Wi-Fi hotspots.

The European Commission is making the funding available across the EU.

The 'WiFi4EU' scheme will promote free Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces - such as parks, squares, public building, libraries, health centres, and museums.

The budget of the scheme is €120m between 2017 and 2019.

Locations in Ireland eligible for the WiFi4EU scheme | Image: wifi4eu.eu

The EU says it'll support the installation of state-of-the-art Wi-Fi equipment in the centres of community life.

"The WiFi4EU scheme will be disbursed in a geographically balanced manner, so that high-speed connections can benefit both residents and visitors of thousands of local communities across the EU - at least 6,000 to 8,000 local communities by 2020."

Today, municipalities will be able to apply for €15,000 EU financing to install free wireless internet hotspots in their public space.

First-come first-served!

Apply from 13:00 CET → https://t.co/N1K4cszVpr #WiFi4EU pic.twitter.com/BtOa9OBlD1 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 15, 2018

It'll fund the equipment and installation costs, while the beneficiary will pay for the connectivity (internet subscription) and maintenance in good order of the equipment for three years.

The projects will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.