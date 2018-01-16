Snow, ice, wind and flood warnings are in place today as an arctic blast grips the country.

Yellow wind and ice warnings are in place countrywide, while there's a status orange gale warning from Donegal to Cork with westerly winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour - and possibly higher on exposed coasts this afternoon.

Very cold today with widespread wintry showers, some heavy & risk of thunder. Accumulations of snow are likely, especially over the northern half of the country & over high ground elsewhere. Winds will reach gale force in the west with some severe gusts & very high seas. 1 to 5°C pic.twitter.com/hQYzO9LYwU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 16, 2018





Atlantic counties are also subject to coastal flood warning, due to high or very high seas along Atlantic coasts, between now and Thursday morning.

Met Eireann's Harm Luijkx says snow is likely: