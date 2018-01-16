Widespread snow is forecast

Snow, ice, wind and flood warnings are in place today as an arctic blast grips the country.

Yellow wind and ice warnings are in place countrywide, while there's a status orange gale warning from Donegal to Cork with westerly winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour - and possibly higher on exposed coasts this afternoon.


Atlantic counties are also subject to coastal flood warning, due to high or very high seas along Atlantic coasts, between now and Thursday morning.

Met Eireann's Harm Luijkx says snow is likely:

 

 

 