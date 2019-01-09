A man's been held in Garda custody overnight in connection with the murder of a woman in County Louth.

Elzbieta Piotrowska was found dead at her home in Ardee yesterday.

The 57-year-old suffered a particularly violent death. She was decapitated with an axe and it is believed her killer was known to her.

The mother-of-two was originally from Poland and had been living in Ireland for around ten years.

The house has been sealed off and the body removed for a post-mortem examination which is to be carried out later today.

Elzbieta Piotrowska. Image: Facebook

A 32-year-old man was arrested a number of hours later after the body was discovered. He was detained overnight at Drogheda Garda Station.

Investigators say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with their inquiry.

Speaking yesterday, Garda Superintendent Des McTiernan said he hoped the investigation can be brought to a quick conclusion.

“I am appealing for people to bear with us,” he said.

“We have someone in custody in relation to it; we are not looking for anybody else.

“We are quite anxious to get on with the investigation and bring it to a conclusion bearing in mind the tragic circumstances of the whole incident.”

He said he would “prefer not to comment” on the nature of the woman’s death, adding “suffice to say it is very tragic.”

