9 out of ten people in Ireland own, or have access to a smartphone - that's the highest rate in the EU.

We're checking our phones 57 times a day, with women doing so more often than men.

Kim Buckley has this report:

44 percent of Irish people check their phone in the middle of the night with 40 percent doing so within five minutes of waking.

89% of people use their phone when spending time with family and friends and 74% do so in a restaurant.

Half of us think we use our phones too much, while 6 in 10 think it's out partners who are glued to theirs.

45% of people try to use their mobile less but only a quarter admit to being successful.

This Deloitte study predicts that we'll be hearing the term 'nomophobia', or fear of being without your phone, much more often.