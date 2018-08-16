Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76.

The legendary singer passed away in Detroit after a battle with cancer.

She was known as the queen of soul and was named the number 1 singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

Her legacy stretches back to the 60s with hits such as I Say a Little Prayer, Respect, Natural Woman

Throughout her career - she sold 75 million records, performed at 3 presidential inaugurations and won 18 grammy awards - including one for her duet with George Michael, I Knew You Were Waiting.

She became the first woman inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame, received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame and was awarded the Presidential medal of Freedom in 2005.

The music icon last performed in November.

Tributes are being paid to her on social media, with US President Donald Trump calling her "a wonderful gift from God".

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2018

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

We’re saddened by the loss of Aretha Franklin. Asteroid 249516 Aretha, found by our NEOWISE mission and named after the singer to commemorate the #QueenOfSoul, will keep orbiting beyond Mars. See more details: https://t.co/NlW4vkmKDq pic.twitter.com/yZ0E5ofSQT — NASA (@NASA) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Of her singing she said "I'm using to the highest degree possible the gift that god gave me - I'm happy with that."