She had been battling cancer

Aretha Franklin has died at the age of 76.

The legendary singer passed away in Detroit after a battle with cancer.

She was known as the queen of soul and was named the number 1 singer of all time by Rolling Stone.

Her legacy stretches back to the 60s with hits such as I Say a Little Prayer, Respect, Natural Woman

Throughout her career - she sold 75 million records, performed at 3 presidential inaugurations and won 18 grammy awards - including one for her duet with George Michael, I Knew You Were Waiting.

She became the first woman inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame, received a star on the Hollywood walk of fame and was awarded the Presidential medal of Freedom in 2005.

The music icon last performed in November.

Tributes are being paid to her on social media, with US President Donald Trump calling her "a wonderful gift from God".

Of her singing she said "I'm using to the highest degree possible the gift that god gave me - I'm happy with that." 