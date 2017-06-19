Ariana Grande has penned an emotional letter to her fans.

After the last European date of her show in Turin, Italy, she took to Instagram to say how grateful and thankful that she was for her fans love and support in the wake of the Manchester terror attack that left 22 dead on May 22nd.

Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert is the most watched TV event of 2017 and raised millions for the victims and victim's families.