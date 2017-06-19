Ariana Grande Pens Emotional Letter To Fans
Ariana Grande has penned an emotional letter to her fans.
After the last European date of her show in Turin, Italy, she took to Instagram to say how grateful and thankful that she was for her fans love and support in the wake of the Manchester terror attack that left 22 dead on May 22nd.
Ariana's One Love Manchester benefit concert is the most watched TV event of 2017 and raised millions for the victims and victim's families.
At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. ♡ I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. ♡ @alfredoflores @dangerouswomantour
