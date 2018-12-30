Singer Ariana Grande has reportedly turned down a British damehood following her response to the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert.

The 25-year-old is said to have been offered the award after she visited victims of the terror attack in hospital and organised a charity gig.

But the singer felt it was too soon to accept in the wake of the atrocity that killed 23 people, including the suicide bomber.

Grande was physically unharmed in the May 2017 attack, but has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

A couple of weeks after the bombing, she set up the 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert, which raised money for victims and their relatives.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: "Ariana was flattered but said it was too soon. She explained she was still grieving. So were scores of families.

"She feared some affected might see it as insensitive. The committee wrote to her but she politely said no."

According to the paper, another source added: "She was deeply moved and honoured. She didn't decline it as such but explained it was not the right time to accept."