Ariana Grande has surprised fans injured in last month's Manchester terror attack by visiting them in hospital.



The singer is back in Manchester ahead of tomorrow's One Love Manchester benefit gig.

I got to meet my queen today❤❤love you @ArianaGrande💖💖xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/xTymQaRoN2 — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017





💛 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT





@ArianaGrande left this lipstick stain on my head....she is so cute and I love her❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/mW5smceC2Q — jaden farrell mann (@dustyblu10) June 2, 2017









Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Coldplay are also on the big-name line up for Sunday's One Love Manchester concert.

Robbie Williams who played in the city last night, is also on the bill for the Old Trafford cricket ground.



Fans said extra security at the gig meant they could enjoy the night: