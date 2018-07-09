Armed Gardai will be on patrol during the Royal Visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dublin this week.

According to The Herald, authorities fear a dissident republican attack on the couple.

While Gardai say there is no known plot, a major security operation will be in place when they arrive tomorrow for their two day state visit.

It's expected the couple will pay a visit to Trinity College and Aras an Uachtaran to meet President Michael D Higgins. A visit to the Guinness Storehouse is also being considered.

It'll be the second royal visit to Ireland this summer after Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited Cork and Kerry last month.