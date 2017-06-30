Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with a serious assault in Carlow last weekend.

The man in his 30's has been detained following an appeal for information earlier this week.

A woman was found with serious injuries on the grounds of Pollerton Castle on Sunday afternoon.

She was local to the area and in her early fifties and was treated at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.