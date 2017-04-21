The High Court has agreed to temporarily block the deportation of an Indian asylum seeker amid concerns for his Irish-born son.

The man, who can’t be identified because of his status, says he’s worried the child’s mother is back with a violent ex-boyfriend.

The man arrived in Ireland in October 2015, but didn’t apply for asylum until the following March.



He started a relationship with a Polish woman who became pregnant in December 2015 and he didn’t engage with the asylum process afterwards because he felt he was entitled to residency through his child, who was born last year.



The couple broke up last month and on March 2nd, her ex-boyfriend had to be removed by Gardaí following an alleged violent incident at their home.



The man has argued it would be “unfair and not in his child’s best interests” if he was sent back to India before an application to revoke the order is heard.



He said he’s fearful his child’s mother is with her ex and is very worried about his exposure to him.



The judge granted an injunction preventing his deportation until Monday when the case is due to come before the court again.



