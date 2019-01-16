At least 15 people have been killed after gunmen stormed a hotel in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

Militants targeted a luxury complex, setting off explosions and then opening fire.

Islamic militant group al-Shabab has claimed it was behind the attack.

Police have told people to stay away from the scene of the terror attack, saying it is "under an active security operation".

Police have told people to stay away from the scene of the terror attack, saying it is "under an active security operation". "We wish to caution all members of the public including politicians that Dusit Hotel and the area around 14 Riverside Drive is a Crime Scene that is under an active security operation. Until it is declared safe, everyone not actively involved in the operation should avoid the area."

The "co-ordinated" attack began yesterday at the DusitD2 luxury hotel and office complex.

Civilians flee the scene at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya | Image: Ben Curtis/AP/Press Association Images

The Irish embassy in Nairobi has also said security operations are still ongoing in the area.

It said: "Ireland stands by Kenya at this very difficult time".

Security operations by the Kenyan authorities are still ongoing this morning at the Dusit Hotel and surrounding complex on Riverside Drive. Please avoid the area until further notice.



It said: "Ireland stands by Kenya at this very difficult time".

Among those known to have died are a British man and an American woman.

Eleven of the other victims are believed to be Kenyan, while the nationalities of two others were not clear.

Smoke rises from the blast area after an attack at an upmarket hotel and office complex in Nairobi, Kenya | Image: Zhang Yu/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The attack began with a series of explosions before gunmen shot people at cafe tables and desks - dozens of people were forced to hide for hours inside the complex as police and troops searched for the attackers.

The area includes bars, restaurants, offices and banks.