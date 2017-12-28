Islamic State says it carried out a suicide bomb attack in the Afghan capital, which has killed at least 40 people.

Dozens of others were injured following multiple blasts at a Shia cultural centre and a news agency in Kabul.

It's understood Shia Muslims were commemorating the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union.

It's understood many students are among the victims.

The attack is the latest in a series to hit Afghan media organisations in recent years.