30 people have been taken to hospitals across London after huge fire ripped through a tower block in North Kensington.

There are fears people are still trapped inside or missing - with reports that residents are tying bed sheets together in a bid to reach the ground.

Witnesses described hearing screams, watching a person fall out the high-rise block and a woman holding a baby out of a window.

200 firefighters are at the scene near White City, and smoke can be seen for miles across the capital.

Roads in the area have been closed to allow emergency services to get their vehicles close to the scene.

This man lives in the block and found out what was happening when someone banged on his door:

These women live nearby.


 