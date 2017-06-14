30 people have been taken to hospitals across London after huge fire ripped through a tower block in North Kensington.

There are fears people are still trapped inside or missing - with reports that residents are tying bed sheets together in a bid to reach the ground.

Witnesses described hearing screams, watching a person fall out the high-rise block and a woman holding a baby out of a window.

200 firefighters are at the scene near White City, and smoke can be seen for miles across the capital.

Roads in the area have been closed to allow emergency services to get their vehicles close to the scene.

This man lives in the block and found out what was happening when someone banged on his door:

These women live nearby.

Crews continue to work hard at tower block fire in #NorthKensington Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building pic.twitter.com/lAwhZl6Jf3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017





40 fire engines & 200 firefighters have been called to the Lancaster West Estate tower block fire #NorthKensington https://t.co/SmtWbgGpSg pic.twitter.com/H4qgGmh52Y — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

We have taken 30 patients to five London hospitals following the fire at #GrenfellTower & we remain on scene pic.twitter.com/lxfRseAIkg — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 14, 2017





