At least two people have died and around 70 are injured after a train crash in South Carolina.

Operator Amtrak says its passenger train, running between New York and Miami, collided with a freight train.

It says the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.

The company says there were eight crew and around 139 passengers on board.

#CONFIRMED: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed two deaths in passenger train versus freight train. Please follow and share official sources for such information. — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

A Red Cross operation is being set up at a local school.

Harrison Cahill is public information officer for Lexington County.

He told reporters: "What we immediately went into was... search and rescue mode.

"At this time, all passengers are off the train - that is very important to put out there.

"Unfortunately there were two fatalities as a result of this collision".

"At this time we have transported about 70 patients with various injuries to local area hospitals".