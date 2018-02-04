At Least Two Dead After US Train Collision
At least two people have died and around 70 are injured after a train crash in South Carolina.
Operator Amtrak says its passenger train, running between New York and Miami, collided with a freight train.
It says the lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars.
The company says there were eight crew and around 139 passengers on board.
#CONFIRMED: Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has confirmed two deaths in passenger train versus freight train. Please follow and share official sources for such information.— Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018
A Red Cross operation is being set up at a local school.
Harrison Cahill is public information officer for Lexington County.
He told reporters: "What we immediately went into was... search and rescue mode.
"At this time, all passengers are off the train - that is very important to put out there.
"Unfortunately there were two fatalities as a result of this collision".
"At this time we have transported about 70 patients with various injuries to local area hospitals".