Austin Powers star Verne Troyer is reported to have died at the age of 49.

The actor played mini-me in the Austin Powers films.

His family told the TMZ showbiz website that he had died Saturday afternoon, but did not mention the cause of death.

Troyer also played roles in a number of popular shows such as "Scrubs", "Two and a Half Men" and "Boston Public."

Tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death broke.

Mike Myers starred alongside Troyer in the Austin Powers' movies and The Love Guru.

"Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honour of working with him.

"It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed."