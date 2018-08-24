Australia Swears In Sixth Prime Minister In 11 Years
Another person's walked through the revolving door to the Australian prime minister's office.
Liberal treasurer Scott Morrison is the sixth person to take on the top job in just over a decade.
He replaces Malcolm Turnbull, who says he'll now quit politics.
Mr Morrison, who won a three-way battle for the leadership, says he's committed to serving the people:
"There's been a lot of talk this week about whose side people are on in this building. As the new generation of liberal leadership, we're on your side, that's what matters."