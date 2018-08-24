Another person's walked through the revolving door to the Australian prime minister's office.

Liberal treasurer Scott Morrison is the sixth person to take on the top job in just over a decade.

He replaces Malcolm Turnbull, who says he'll now quit politics.

Mr Morrison, who won a three-way battle for the leadership, says he's committed to serving the people:

"There's been a lot of talk this week about whose side people are on in this building. As the new generation of liberal leadership, we're on your side, that's what matters."