An Australian MP has proposed to his partner in Parliament - during a debate on legalising same-sex marriage.

Nearing the end of his speech in the Australian House of Representatives, politician Tim Wilson turned to his partner Ryan Bolger - who was sitting in the public gallery:

"There's only one thing left to do," he said, choking up slightly. "Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?"

He was not disappointed as Mr Bolger responded with a clear “yes.”

Officials in the House of Representatives believe that it was the first marriage proposal ever to be heard on the house floor.

In a historical postal survey in November, 61.6% of Australian voters came out in support of the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

Although the survey was not legally binding, 80% of the population took part - sending a resounding message to Parliament that the people want to see marriage equality introduced.

Following the vote, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he hoped to pass marriage equality legislation by the end of the year.