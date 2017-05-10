An Australian senator has made history by becoming the first politician to breastfeed her baby in the country's Parliament.



Larissa Waters returned to the upper House for the first time since giving birth to her daughter.

So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli #auspol pic.twitter.com/w34nxWxG0y — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) May 9, 2017

Breastfeeding is not currently allowed in the chamber of the British House of Commons.

It's unclear what the state of play is in the Dail.

Non members are not allowed into the chamber so a member who wants to breastfeeding their baby may face a problem.



Larissa hopes her actions will promote change globally:



