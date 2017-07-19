In the US, an Australian woman who called 911 was shot dead by a police officer after his partner was startled by a loud noise near their car.

40 year old Justine Damond had called them to report an assault near her home in Minneapolis.

The officers didn't have their body cams switched on at the time and the dashcam on their car didn't capture the shooting

The police man who fired the fatal shot, is refusing to be interviewed by investigators and has given no indication he will.

Her family are demanding answers, while Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has described it as a shocking killing