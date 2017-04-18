Applying for an Australian work visa is set to become harder for Irish people.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced that he's scrapping the 457 temporary work visa, which allows people work in the country for up to four years once they're sponsored by an emplyer.

The visa will be replaced with a new category to give Australians priority for jobs.

Over 2,000 Irish people applied for the Visa last year. Current holders will not be affected by the move.

Turnbull used Facebook to announce the new policy: