Authorities in Greece Say Arson Is Suspected Cause Of Deadly Wildfires
Authorities in Greece say it's likely deadly wildfires that have killed at least 82 people were started deliberately.
A Greek minister has confirmed arson is suspected as volunteers and firefighters continue to search for dozens who are missing.
Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was among those killed in the blazes in resort areas near Athens.
Franco De Bonis worked with Brian at volunteer organisation Blood Bikes East - and says colleagues are in shock: