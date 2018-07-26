Authorities in Greece say it's likely deadly wildfires that have killed at least 82 people were started deliberately.

A Greek minister has confirmed arson is suspected as volunteers and firefighters continue to search for dozens who are missing.

Irishman Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was among those killed in the blazes in resort areas near Athens.

Franco De Bonis worked with Brian at volunteer organisation Blood Bikes East - and says colleagues are in shock: