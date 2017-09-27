The average cost of burying someone is now €4,000.

A new survey from Insurance firm Royal London shows two out of three people do not realise how expensive it is to pay for a funeral.

Over one-third think their family will stump up the costs, one-third will pay for it themselves while 1% hope their boss will foot the bill.

Funeral director David Fanagan says the €4,000 does not include a burial plot or headstone.

"A new grave can cost you... anything from €2-3,000 to €16,000".

"Funeral directors charges: I think the largest would be probably the selection of the type of coffin you want."

"The average coffin and the average funeral cost in both rural and urban Ireland (is) running anywhere between €3,000 and €5/6,000."

While Mr Fanagan says the average cost of cremation is around €500-600.