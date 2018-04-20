Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28, his publicist has confirmed.

The DJ - whose real name is Tim Bergling - was found dead in Muscat, Oman this afternoon.

In a statement quoted by Billboard, the DJ's publicist Diana Baron said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The man behind hits such as Wake Me Up had retired from live performing in 2016 for health reasons.

Tributes have poured in for the young DJ this evening:

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018