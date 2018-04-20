The star was found dead in Oman this afternoon

Swedish DJ Avicii has died aged 28, his publicist has confirmed.

The DJ - whose real name is Tim Bergling - was found dead in Muscat, Oman this afternoon.

In a statement quoted by Billboard, the DJ's publicist Diana Baron said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

The man behind hits such as Wake Me Up had retired from live performing in 2016 for health reasons. 

Tributes have poured in for the young DJ this evening: 