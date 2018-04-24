The family of Swedish DJ Avicii has released a statement after his sudden death last week.

In a message his family thanked fans and fellow musicians for their support saying that they're 'grateful for everyone who loved his music.'

Born Tim Bergling, the DJ was found dead at the age of 28 in Oman on Friday.

No cause of death has been released, but authorities say there was 'no criminal suspicion' involved.

The full statement reads: "We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother," the statement reads. "We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."