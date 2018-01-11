Ms McDermott was the co-founder of popular website Beaut.ie

Tributes are pouring in online after the beauty writer and co-founder of the popular website beaut.ie Aisling McDermott passed away.

Ms McDermott’s sister Kirstie announced the news on Twitter this morning.

The siblings founded the award-winning website and blog together in 2006 before selling it to Entertainment Media Networks in 2013.

Kirstie said her sister had battled aggressive Multiple Sclerosis for 20 years adding that her condition had been deteriorating in recent times.

“The reason I tweet this now is to let you know that a great originator and founder of Ireland’s online beauty blogosphere has left us,” she wrote.

“I raise all the lipsticks in the world to someone who fought so bravely for so long and left behind such a legacy.

“Sleep well, Aisling. We loved you hugely x”

Beaut.ie described Ms McDermott as a “brilliant writer & wonderful person” adding that her “talent and personality touched people far beyond the beauty world.”

In addition to founding the blog, Ms McDermott was a bestselling author who wrote for The Irish Times for a number of years.

Her friends, colleagues and readers have been sharing their memories of her online in the hours since her death was announced.